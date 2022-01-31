Lorry driver charged with drink driving after crash on the A1 near Wetherby Services
A lorry driver has been charged with drink driving after a crash on the A1 near to Wetherby Services.
It happened at at 10.25pm on Friday, January 28 when the Scania heavy goods vehicle was heading south on the A1(M).
The 25-year-old man reportedly fell asleep at the wheel before he crashed into the central reservation of the motorway
The lorry crashed into the barrier about half-a-mile before junction 46 near Wetherby Services.
It blocked the middle and outer lanes until it was safely recovered at 1am on Saturday.
The driver, from Cahersiveen, Ireland, was arrested.
He was later charged with driving whilst unfit through drink after a road-side test found him to be more than double the legal limit for alcohol.
He was also charged with driving without due care and attention and will appear before Harrogate Magistrates’ Court on 17 February 2022, 10am, court room 1.
