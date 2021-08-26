Lone woman attacked and robbed by three armed men as she walked to her car in Hunslet

It happened in Butterley Street in Hunslet, near to the Crown Point Shopping Centre, at about 5.30pm on Wednesday, August 25.

The victim, a woman in her 40s, was approached by three men as she walked back to her parked blue Audi S3.

The men, who had got out of a Citroen Berlingo, attacked the woman.

Police have released this CCTV image of the Citroen Berlingo used in the robbery.

They threatened her with bladed weapons before making off in her car.

She was taken to hospital for treatment.

Her car was found a short time later in East End Park.

Police have now released CCTV images of the Citroen Berlingo used in the armed robbery.

DC Dan Johnson of the Leeds District Crime Team, said: “This was a serious offence in which a lone female was the victim of a violent assault by three males, and we are conducting a number of enquiries in what took place.

“Anyone who saw the attack on the woman, has any information about the suspect’s distinctive Citroen Berlingo or who saw the victim’s Audi being abandoned is asked to contact us at the DCT office at Leeds on 0113 3859493 referencing crime number 13210431510.