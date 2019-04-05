Live updates as Leeds paedophile hunter group members plead not guilty to false imprisonment charges Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Members of a paedophile hunter group have pleaded not guilty to charges of false imprisonment. KEEP REFRESHING FOR UPDATES The group members are appearing at Leeds Crown Court Paedophile hunter group members in Leeds court today to face false imprisonment charges