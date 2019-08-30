List of food options in custody suites released by West Yorkshire Police

The list of food options in custody suites has been released by West Yorkshire Police as part of a Freedom on Information request.
A custody suite is a designated area within a police station in the United Kingdom designed and adapted to process and detain those who have been arrested, or who are there for purposes such as answering bail.
As part of a freedom on information request, West Yorkshire Police released the items supplied to those in the suites.
An all day breakfast, cottage pie and vegetarian chilli are among the options.
The full list of items offered are:
Cottage Pie
Beef Lasagne
Complete All Day Breakfast
Beef Chilli c/w Rice
Chicken Korma c/w Rice
Complete Minced Lamb Hotpot
Complete Veg Chilli
Complete Vegetarian/Vegan Breakfast (Beans & Wedges)
Chicken Tikka c/w Rice
White Sugar Sachet
Sweeteners
Porridge Pot Golden Syrup
Frosties Cereal & Milk bar
Tea WHT
Really Rich Incup White
Tea BLK
Really Rich Incup Black
Incup Hot Chocolate
Water