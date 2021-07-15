Lingfield Drive robbery: Police search for suspect who 'ran into woods' after cash stolen from Leeds Post Office
Police are searching for a suspect who fled the scene of a Post Office robbery in Leeds.
It happened at the Premier Post Office on Lingfield Drive, near Moortown, at about 11.30am today (Thursday).
West Yorkshire Police say a quantity of cash was stolen by the suspect, who witnesses saw running into nearby woodland.
He is described as a white male wearing a green jacket, black trousers and black trainers.
No injuries were reported during the robbery.
Anyone who has seen the suspect or who has any information on the incident is asked to contact Leeds District CID on 101 or by using the options on the West Yorkshire Police website.
Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.
The crime reference is 13210356330.
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United, With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.