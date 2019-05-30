Lightwater Valley: Six-year-old boy falls from rollercoaster at theme park

Yorkshire Air Ambulance has confirmed that they have airlifted a young boy to hospital after he reportedly fell from a rollercoaster.

There have been eyewitness reports that the boy fell 30ft from a rollercoaster.

The child, a 6-year-old boy, who was conscious when officers arrived at the scene, has been taken to Leeds General Infirmary.

His condition is not believed to be life-threatening.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has been notified.

Officers remain at the scene.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they attended the incident but could not provide any further detail.

North Yorkshire Police said: "Police were called to reports of a medical incident involving a child at Lightwater Valley theme park near Ripon at 11.30am today.

"Officers are currently at the scene. Further updates will be provided when available."

Lightwater Valley, has been approached for comment.

In 2001, there was a fatality at the theme park in North Yorkshire. 20-year-old Durham University student Gemma Savage died when two carts crashed on the Treetop Twister ride at the Lightwater Valley theme park.

A French firm was found guilty of breaches of health and safety law over the death in November 2006.