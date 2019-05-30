Lightwater Valley: Boy reportedly falls from rollercoaster as air ambulance lands at theme park

Yorkshire Air Ambulance has confirmed that they have airlifted a young boy to hospital after he reportedly fell from a rollercoaster.

There have been eyewitness reports that the boy fell 30ft from a rollercoaster.

He has been taken to Leeds General Infirmary.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they attended the incident but could not provide any further detail.

North Yorkshire Police said: "Police were called to reports of a medical incident involving a child at Lightwater Valley theme park near Ripon at 11.30am today.

"Officers are currently at the scene. Further updates will be provided when available."

North Yorkshire Police said: "Police were called to reports of a medical incident involving a child at Lightwater Valley theme park near Ripon at 11.30am today.

"Officers are currently at the scene. Further updates will be provided when available."

Updates to follow.