Levi Douglas: Public appeal for sightings of wanted Pontefract man

Levi Douglas is wanted for an assault in Pontefract town centre last October which left another man with facial injuries.

Numerous enquiries have been made to locate and arrest the 24-year-old for this offence.

Anyone who has seen Levi or who has information about his movements or whereabouts is asked to contact the Wakefield District Investigations Team either by calling 101 or using 101 Live Chat on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting 13210521491.