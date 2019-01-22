Leeds woman who allowed dog to suffer handed is handed lifetime ban

Have your say

A woman has been banned from keeping animals for life after allowing her dog to suffer with sore and bleeding infected skin growths.

Linda Dean of Victoria Road, Pudsey, admitted causing unnecessary suffering to a male black and white collie called Coda when she appeared at Leeds Magistrates' Court.

Sores on Coda the Collie's back

Dean, 47, failed to provide proper and necessary veterinary care for a chronic skin condition over a two-month period last year.

RSPCA inspector Kris Walker said: “Coda was in a lot of pain for a long period of time from a severe and obvious skin condition.

“He had cauliflower-like growths on his back where the fur was missing, and the growths were infected, sore and bleeding.

“Both ears were thickened and crusty, he had fleas and was underweight.”

The RSPCA went to Dean’s home on September 10 2018.

The court heard vets believed Coda had been suffering since at least July 10, but most likely much longer.

Inspector Walker said: “Dean said in interview that Coda had started nibbling his back in April, and had started going bald in June.

“Dean’s cat had brought fleas home in August and because of this she had treated Coda with a flea spray and used a buster collar which she said he had managed to get off.

“Coda desperately needed veterinary treatment and as soon as we intervened, and he got it, he started to improve.

"It’s been a long road for this poor boy but I’m really happy to say he is now almost recovered. His demeanour has completely changed, he’s gone from a despondent dog unwilling to socialise to a dog that’s happy and very playful.”

In mitigation, the court heard that Dean had "a lot on her plate" with children and relatives she cares for.

She apologised to the court and the RSPCA and said she did love the dog which she had owned since he was a puppy in 2011.

She accepted there would be a disqualification but hoped Coda could be rehomed to her mother and that she may be allowed to keep her cat.

As well as the disqualification, Dean she was also sentenced to a 12-month community order.

She must do 200 hours of unpaid work and 15 rehabilitation days.

She was ordered to pay costs of £300 and an £85 victim surcharge.

A deprivation order was placed on Coda and Dean's cat.

Their ownership will now pass to the RSPCA.