Leeds woman suffers cut lip and bruised face after fight with man at Yorkshire caravan park

A woman from Leeds was left with a cut lip and bruised face a fight with a man at a Yorkshire caravan park.

It happened at the Muston Grange Caravan Park on the afternoon of Sunday, June 30.

A 29-year-old woman received a cut lip, swelling and bruising to her face during the incident.

The physical altercation involved the victim and another man and police believe it escalated from a disagreement on Filey beach earlier in the day.

A 42-year old man, also from Leeds, was arrested in connection with the assault.

He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses in relation to the fight.

In particular, they would like to speak to anybody who may have been staying at the caravan site that afternoon and recalls witnessing the incident that led to police being called.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Liam Cromack. You can also email liam.cromack@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk quoting reference number 12190117960.

