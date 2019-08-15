Leeds woman's drink and drug fuelled attack outside Stone Roses Bar

Have your say

A care worker who was drunk and high on cocaine attacked a woman outside a Leeds city centre bar after a night out, a court heard.

Leeds Crown Court was told Eve Ruston was "out of control" when she punched, kicked and stamped on her victim outside the Stone Roses Bar.

Prosecutor, Susan Evans said Ruston, 20, was shouting at people in the street outside the bar on Lower Briggate at around 6am on May 27.

Miss Evans said Ruston started acting aggresively towards a woman, who told her to calm down.

Miss Evans said: "She reacted to this by punching her in the face, knocking her to the ground.

"She then kicked her in the head and stamped on her."

The woman suffered concussion and was taken to hospital.

In a victim impact statement, the woman said she still suffers from the effects of concussion and has headaches and memory problems.

Ruston, who has no previous convictions, was arrested at the scene and told police she couldn't remember the incident.

Ruston, of of Kelmscott Avenue, east Leeds, admitted assault.

A probation service spokeswoman said: "She tells me she was on a night out and had drunk a large amount of alcohol and had also taken cocaine.

"The first thing she remembers is waking up in a prison cell after being arrested.

"She feels extremely ashamed of herself. She lives at home with her mother. She works in the care system with people with learning difficulties "

Mitigating Ayesha Smart, said Ruston no longer drinks or takes drugs, adding: "This was very much out of character. She has written a letter apologising to the complainant."

Handing Ruston a 12 month prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, judge Simon Phillips QC told her: "You were out of control and that was attributable to the alcohol and drugs, cocaine.

"This is a serious assault, an entirely unprovoked attack involving stamping on the head."

Judge Phillips added: "Since that time you have acted appropriately to seems to address your difficulties."

Ruston must do 100 hours unpaid work, complete 15 rehabilitation activity days and pay £700 compensation to her victim.