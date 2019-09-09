Leeds woman fined more than £1k for not clearing garden rubbish

Have your say

A woman in Leeds was fined more than £1,000 for not clearing her garden rubbish.

Georgina Roberts, of Farrow Hill in Armley, was found guilty at Leeds Magistrates Court on Wednesday, September 4 for failing to comply with a legal notice to clear her garden.

She was ordered to pay £1121 in fines and costs within 21 days.

Clean Leeds, a Leeds Council run service promoting a cleaner and greener city, shared the case on Twitter.

The account said: "Georgina Roberts of Farrow Hill #LS12 was found Guilty at #Leeds Magistrates Court on 4th September 2019 for total fine and costs of £1121 to be paid within 21 days."

Garden waste includes grass cuttings, hedge clippings, leaves, dead plants, weeds, windfall, fruit, twigs, and small branches.

These items are supposed to go into the brown bin.

If your house does not have a brown bin, the Leeds Council website states that it is likely that the garden waste bin collection services does not run in the area and home owners should take their rubbish to a recycling site.