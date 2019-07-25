Leeds woman attacked at home with military grade assault weapon caused trial to collapse

A 25-year-old woman from Leeds who was attacked at her partner's home with a military grade assault weapon has been found in contempt of court after causing a trial to collapse.

In the early hours of October 20, 2017, Sophie Holmes and her boyfriend, Paul Serrant were together at his home when the house was attacked and hit with 20 military grade bullets from an assault weapon.

No one was injured in the attack.

Three people were charged with possessing a firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life.

When speaking to police Holmes stated she had been approached by another man, who had threatened to have her house attacked.

He was not charged in relation to the attack, however, during the trial, Holmes shouted from the public gallery that he was the shooter.

She then fled the court.

As a result, the judge overseeing the proceedings had to discharge the jury.

Today at the Royal Courts of Justice Sophie Holmes admitted to being in contempt of court.

She was jailed for six months, suspended for two years.

Following the decision, the Attorney General Geoffrey Cox QC MP said: “Ms Holmes’ outburst impeded the course of justice and not only resulted in the jury being discharged and the extra cost of another trial, it also led to the prolonging and disruption of a delicate case.

"It is therefore appropriate that Ms Holmes has been found in contempt of court.”