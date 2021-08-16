Forensic officers comb the scene at Whinmoor, Leeds, after a murder investigation is launched into the death of Eileen Barrott

Eileen Barrott, 50, was found dead at her home in the Whinmoor area of Leeds on Sunday.

West Yorkshire Police are continuing to look for her husband, Mark Barrott, 54, in connection with the murder investigation and officers have released CCTV footage of him after he boarded a train to Scotland in the afternoon.

Mr Barrott was seen at Edinburgh Waverley Railway Station later in the afternoon, the force said.

It is understood the couple had lived in the terraced house on Naburn Fold, Whinmoor, for around 20 years and have two grown up children – a son and a daughter.

One resident, who did not want to named, said: “She was a nurse who worked like crazy through the last 18 months.

“So, for this to happen is just so shocking.”

Some locals looked on as police and a large number of forensics officers, wearing protective white overalls, searched the streets around the house.

There was a large police presence in the area, with officers guarding a cordon around the house and at least 10 police vehicles parked in neighbouring streets.

One man said: “It’s not like this area.

“There are areas just down the round from here which have problems with drugs and gangs and that kind of stuff, but not here.

“It’s really quiet. That’s why it’s such a shock.”

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said emergency services were called to the address at 6.31pm on Sunday, where a woman had been found with serious injuries.

She was pronounced dead at the scene

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said that although formal identification is yet to be fully completed, the woman has been identified as Mrs Barrott, the spokesman said.

“Her death is being treated as murder and an investigation has been launched led by West Yorkshire Police homicide and major enquiry team,” he said.

Detectives said Mr Barrott left Leeds station by train at 1pm on Sunday and arrived at Edinburgh Waverley station at 4pm.

Officers have released CCTV images of him at Leeds railway station on Sunday, along with an image of him taken in 2015.

Detective Chief Inspector Vanessa Rolfe said: “We urgently need to speak to Mark Barrott in connection with the investigation and we are keen to hear from anyone who has seen him or who has any information that could assist in tracing him.

“He was last known to be at Edinburgh Waverley station at 4pm yesterday and we would like hear from anyone who saw him then or since, or who can assist in establishing his current whereabouts.

“We would advise members of the public not to approach him but to contact the police immediately via 999 if they do see him.”

Officers are also trying to trace Mr Barrott’s car – a silver Toyota Avensis, registration FJ51 ZHB – which is still believed to be in Leeds.