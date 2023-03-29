Leeds United star Crysencio Summerville fined £220 after being caught speeding on the A1(M) in Yorkshire

The 21-year-old Dutch forward was caught exceeding the speed limit in his Mercedes on the A1(M) at Ingmanthorpe, near Wetherby, on August 19 last year.

He was summoned to answer the charge by Harrogate Magistrates Court this week, but was not required to appear in person.

The court handed Summerville, of Ackworth, Pontefract, three points on his licence and ordered him to pay a £220 fine, costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £88.

Crysencio Summerville arrives for Leeds United v Southampton