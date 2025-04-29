'Disgraceful' Leeds United fan sexually assaulted woman on busy train as pals 'jeered'
Peter Cooling stood trial at Cambridge Crown Court recently following the incident on a north-bound service in May 2023.
The 49-year-old sexually touched the female as she walked past him on the “very busy” service.
Cooling, of Holmsley Lane, Rothwell, was handed a five-year sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) preventing him from travelling on trains under the influence of alcohol or drinking alcohol on board trains.
He was given a community order, told to complete 200 hours of unpaid work and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £114 and costs of £1,200 to the Crown Prosecution Service.
The court heard how on Sunday, 21 May 2023, on board a train from Kings Cross railway station to Leeds at around 8.30pm, Cooling was travelling home from a football match in London with friends.
Leeds United had lost 3-1 at West Ham United.
As the young woman was making her way through the carriage to buy a drink from the refreshment bar, Cooling sexually assaulted her as she passed by.
She continued through the train where she found two police officers and reported the incident.
The victim said: "As I squeezed past the group, I felt him sexually assault me. I turned to face the direction it came from and witnessed the same man do it again.
"His friends didn’t look shocked or concerned - instead they were laughing and jeering. The idea that this kind of behaviour is accepted or encouraged among some football fans is disgusting.”
Sergeant Sophie Monaghan said: “Cooling tried to play off his disgraceful and disgusting behaviour as only being football banter.
“The victim has shown incredible bravery in reporting this incident immediately and in her support with the investigation.
“This type of behaviour will never be tolerated, and there are simply no excuses for this behaviour - alcohol and football can not be blamed.
"I encourage anyone who witnesses any sexual harassment or assault to use our discreet text number, 61016 to report or call 0800 40 50 40.”