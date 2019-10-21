Leeds United 1 Birmingham City 0 - Two men charged over Elland Road disorder following game as police launch investigation

Disorder broke out at Elland Road Stadium on Saturday. Picture: Jonathan Buchan/BBC Radio Leeds

Trouble began at the end of Leeds' home clash with Birmingham City with violence erupting in the West Stand, before continuing for a further 45 minutes outside the stadium.

Both police and stewards were assaulted in the incident, while cones and bottles were reportedly thrown at officers both mounted and on foot.

West Yorkshire Police has now confirmed that several men have been dealt with, while the force is fully investigating what happened.

Elland Road Stadium.

A 44-year-old man, from Leeds, has been charged with assaulting an emergency worker and a public order offence, and a 25-year-old man, from Leeds, has been charged with criminal damage to a police vehicle. Both are due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on November 7.

Two men, aged 19 and 22, and a 17-year-old youth, all from Birmingham, were given a community resolution for being drunk and disorderly, as was a 56-year-old man, from Lincolnshire, who was arrested with them.

A 24-year-old man, from Leeds, and 20-year-old man, from Birmingham, were arrested on suspicion of assault and released under investigation.

Two further men, from Leeds, who were each arrested on suspicion of assault and affray, were released without charge.

Detectives are now carrying out a detailed post-incident investigation to fully capture all offences arising from the incidents and to identify those responsible.

Superintendent Chris Bowen, who heads operational policing for Leeds District, said: “The behaviour seen during these incidents both inside and outside the ground was completely unacceptable and we recognise the need for there to be a full and comprehensive criminal investigation.

“These were isolated incidents involving only a relative minority of the supporters of both sides and it is fair to say this is the worst trouble we have seen at Elland Road for over a decade.

“We are currently recovering and analysing all available CCTV from in and around the ground to assist the investigation but we would still like to hear from anyone who has any phone footage or other information that could assist us in identifying those involved in the disorder.

“We also recognise there may be people who have been assaulted during these incidents but have not yet reported it to us, and we would encourage them to contact us as soon as possible so we have a full picture of all the offences that occurred.

“We are certain that the law-abiding majority of fans on both sides will want to support our investigation and help to send a very clear message that incidents such as these cannot and will not be tolerated.”