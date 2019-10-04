Leeds teenager jailed for targeted close range shooting

A Leeds teenager has been jailed for his part in a targeted close range shooting.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was forensically linked to a shooting in Birkby in Huddersfield.

It happened on February 21 when police were called to Osborne Road to reports of shots fired.

No one was injured during the incident but gunshots damaged the rear window of a Vauxhall Astra which was parked on the street.

A metal ball bearing was found within the car.

Faisal Adalat, 24, of Westgate, in Wakefield, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

The 17-year-old man was later arrested and also charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

The were found guilty following a trial at Leeds Crown Court.

They were sentenced at the same court on Friday, October 4.

Adalat was been jailed for 15 years.

The 17-year-old was jailed for 9 years.

Detective Inspector Anthony Scopelliti, of the Serious and Organised Crime Unit, who led the investigation, said: “This was a violent and planned attack by two individuals arming themselves with guns. They shot at their targets at close range in a targeted attack; it is very fortunate that no one was injured during this incident.

“An extensive investigation was carried out, including vital CCTV evidence which was recovered and identified Adalat, we were able to bring them to justice.

“We hope the significant sentences they have received will send a clear deterrent message to others about how seriously offences of this nature will be treated and the heavy penalties that people can expect.

“Guns and weapons have absolutely no place in the hands of criminals in our communities and we will continue to do everything we can to tackle firearms crime and protect people from the risks that violent offenders like these present.”

Detective Chief Inspector Fiona Gaffney from Kirklees CID said: ‘This sentence adds to the number of serious organised criminals that West Yorkshire Police have caught and brought to justice in recent months. ‘

‘Police officers are working tirelessly to ensure the safety of the public and ensure these dangerous offenders are taken off the street.

‘I would like to thank the public for their continued support and would urge them to come forward with any information about criminal activity to Kirklees CID via 101. Information can also been given anonymously via the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.’