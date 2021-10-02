Adam Hamza is already serving a sentence in a young offender institution for robbing a student outside Space nightclub in Leeds city centre.

The 19-year-old appeared before Leeds Crown Court yesterday (October 1) where he had 20 months added to the 28-month sentence he is currently serving.

Stephen Littlewood, prosecuting, said police executed a search warrant at Hamza's home on Willow Close, Burley, on July 30, 2019.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drug dealer Adam Hamza had his custodial sentence extended by 20 months when he appeared before Leeds Crown Court.

Officers found Hamza in the living room surrounded by packages of heroin and crack cocaine.

The prosecutor said the drugs had a street value of £780 and had been packaged for street supply.

Hamza was released on bail but was arrested again two months later.

Police officers stopped a taxi in which Hamza was a passenger.

He was searched and a machete was found in his waistband.

The defendant was also in possession of skunk cannabis and 'business cards' advertising the sale of illegal drugs.

Hamza pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing a class A drug with intent to supply, one of possessing a class B drug with intent to supply and one of possessing an offensive weapon.

Christopher Rose, mitigating, said Hamza pleaded guilty to the offences at an early stage.

Mr Rose said Hamza had been progressing well in custody addressing his offending behaviour.

The barrister said Hamza was aged 17 at the time of the offences.

Sentencing, Judge Geoffrey Marson QC described the machete as a "fearsome weapon."

He added: "It is clear that, over a significant period, you were involved in the supply of crack cocaine.

"Dealing in class A drugs is regarded by the courts as particularly serious."

Hamza was sentenced in January this year for the robbery of an 18-year-old man.Hamzi and an accomplice targeted the student outside the premises on Hirst's Yard on October 21 last year.

The pair approached the victim after he got separated from his friends as they enjoyed a night out.

The robbers initially appeared "jovial" when they spoke to the victim then asked him if he wanted to buy drugs.

The victim turned down the offer and one of the robbers asked for his mobile phone.

He refused to hand it over but one of the defendants took out a large kitchen knife.