The victim was targeted after the three attackers saw her riding the scooter to a petrol station on Harehills Lane in Leeds.

The teenager had to undergo painful dental work following the incident.

Two men, Demetre Rogers and Junaid Hussain, were sentenced at Leeds Crown Court over the frightening attack on July 1 last year.

Leeds Crown Court

The defendants were aged 18 at the time and were with a 17-year-old male who also joined in the robbery.

Stephen Littlewood, prosecuting, said the victim and her friend rode their scooters to the petrol station at 9.45pm.

The defendants were in a car which was being cleaned by Rogers at the garage when they spotted the pair.

The victim and her friend rode off along Harehills Lane and were followed.

Ramzan, who was driving the car, pulled the vehicle alongside them and one of the males asked the victim if they could ride the scooter.

The victim refused and rode away but was unable to keep up with her friend.

The car pulled in front of the victim and Demetre and the 17-year-old got out.

She was kicked to the ground before Demetre took out a machete and said: "It you come near me I'm going to stab you."

The scooter was taken from her.

She was headbutted as she tried to stop them putting the scooter in the car.

The defendants were arrested as the victim knew them from when they were at school together.

Rogers was in possession of small amounts of cocaine and cannabis when arrested.

The victim provided a statement to the court describing how she felt paranoid because of the way she looked after losing her front teeth.

She had to have dental implants.

She said she continues to live in fear as she lives in the same area as the attackers.

Rogers, of Elford Place West, Harehills, pleaded guilty to robbery, having an offensive weapon, possessing cocaine and possessing cannabis.

Ramzan, of Talbot Avenue, Roundhay, pleaded guilty to robbery.

Laura Addy, mitigating for Demetre, said the defendant was aged 18 at the time of the offence but had a mental age of someone much younger

Ms Addy said Demetre had spent 236 days on a curfew since the incident.

She added that he was sorry for what he had done, has no previous convictions and had been diagnosed as having significant mental health problems.

Ekwall Tiwana, for Ramzan, said his client had been the driver and had not left the car during the incident.

Mr Tiwana said Ramzan was unaware that Rogers was armed with a weapon and was sorry for the distress caused to the victim.

Rogers, now 19, was given a two-year custodial sentence, suspended for two years.

Ramzan, now 20, was given a two-year sentence, suspended for two years, plus 200 hours of unpaid work.