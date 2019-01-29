Leeds support worker shocked after client's death, inquest jury told

Have your say

A SUPPORT worker told an inquest he was “completely shocked” when told a client had been found dead at a supported living unit in Leeds, a jury inquest heard.

Timothy McComb, 38, was found hanged in his flat at Cottingley Court in Leeds on August 26 2016, the jury inquest at Wakefield Coroner’s Court has heard.

Mr McComb was found dead four days after being taken to St James’s Hospital after he claimed to have overdosed on his prescribed medication.

He had been helped by support worker Gary Wright for just over a year.

Mr Wright worked at the time for West Yorkshire Finding Independence, a National Lottery-funded project to support people with multiple complex needs.

Mr Wright told the inquest Mr McComb was continually worried while he was at Cottingley Court that he would become homeless.

But Mr Wright said at no stage did he have any concerns Mr McComb would take his own life.

When asked what his reaction was when he was told of Mr McComb‘s death, Mr Wright said: “I was completely shocked. I didn’t think that he would go to that extreme measure.”

Cottingley Court manager Robert Gillum said six-month tenancies were offered by a private company and that his staff were there to help residents transition into independent living.

Area Coroner Jonathan Leach asked him: “If I said Timothy’s concern was irrational and with no foundation, would that be fair?”

Mr Gillum replied: “Yes.” He added: “No-one has ever been made homeless from Cottingley Court.”

The inquest has heard that Mr McComb had a history of contact with mental health services, including in 2014, when he was admitted to a psychiatric hospital in a drug-induced psychosis.

The inquest continues.