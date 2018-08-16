Leeds station theft: CCTV appeal after electric toothbrushes worth £250 taken from Boots

Police investigating a theft from a shop in Leeds station are asking for the public's help identifying these two men.

Officers want to speak to them in connection with the theft of electric toothbrushes from Boots.

British Transport Police today said that two men had entered the shop at around 2.30pm on July 16.

One man distracted staff while the other stole electric toothbrushes worth a total of £250, a spokesman said.

Anyone with information is asked to call British Transport Police on 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016, quoting reference 1800051332.