Leeds Station brawl leaves man in critical condition in hospital

A man remains in a critical condition in hospital after being seriously injured during a brawl at Leeds Station.

Detectives today issued an appeal for information about the altercation between two groups of men on Saturday, February 2.

The man was seriously injured during an altercation on the concourse at Leeds Station.

British Transport Police (BTP) said a man in his twenties had been been left with serious injuries following the incident on the station concourse at around 10.20pm.

A spokesman said the man was in a critical condition in hospital.

"Officers are currently appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or the events leading up to it, to get in touch as they may be able to assist the investigation," he added.

Four men, aged between 18 and 29, have been arrested on suspicion of GBH in connection.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 622 of 02/02/19.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.