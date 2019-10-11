Leeds stalker jailed after harassing victim for months
A stalker from Leeds has been jailed after subjecting his victim to months of harassment.
Matthew Viner, 43, also voyeuristically filmed the woman on his mobile phone without her knowledge.
Viner, of Silk Mill Drive, Cookridge, was sentenced to 27 months in prison by a judge at York Crown Court on Friday.
The delivery driver, who has also recently lived in Batley and Sheffield, initially appealed against his conviction for stalking and voyeurism during earlier court proceedings.
But he withdrew the appeal shortly before Friday's sentencing.
The offences took place between April and August 2017.
Jailing Viner, the judge also ordered that he signs the Sex Offenders' Register for ten years and granted a ten year Sexual Harm Prevention Order that North Yorkshire Police applied for to protect the public.
After the hearing, PC Bailey Lane of York Investigation Hub said: “I would personally like to pay tribute to the resilience and immense strength of character shown by the victim of these offences.
“She has had to endure not only the offences themselves, but Viner’s refusal to plead guilty forced the victim to have to relive those events at court.
“A subsequent appeal was withdrawn at the last minute that would have required the victim to relive those events yet again. He has shown no remorse for his actions “