Leeds schools take precautions over reports of threats made with 'soft' lockdown restrictions
Some schools in Leeds have gone into lockdown procedures after a "threat" was received earlier today.
Watch more videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
West Yorkshire Police and Leeds City Council are aware of the events across the area.
The warning reportedly threatened violence to children and staff. Worried parents received emails informing them about "soft" lockdown restrictions after the threat was made.
Parents were told in a message from Westerton Primary Academy, in Tingley that the phone lines should be kept clear unless there is an emergency.
Blenheim Primary School confirmed in a statement on their website that while they themselves had not been affected it is believed “up to 80 schools” have received the warning.
Staff at Wigton Moor Primary School was also sent a warning.