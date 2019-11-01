Leeds road closed after four car crash on roundabout
Broadway in Horsforth has been closed after a four car crash at the roundabout.
Friday, 1st November 2019, 11:29 am
Updated
Friday, 1st November 2019, 11:31 am
Officers were called to the scene of the crash at 10.27am.
A West Yorkshire Police spokeswoman confirmed that it was a 'damage only' incident.
There were no reported injuries.
The road remained partially blocked at 11.15am for recovery.
The AA Traffic news shows heavy congestion and queuing traffic in the area.
It said: "Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to accident on A6120 Broadway at A65 New Road Side (Horsforth roundabout). On the roundabout."