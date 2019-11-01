Leeds road closed after four car crash on roundabout

It happened on the roundabout on the A6120. Photo: Google.

Officers were called to the scene of the crash at 10.27am.

A West Yorkshire Police spokeswoman confirmed that it was a 'damage only' incident.

There were no reported injuries.

The road remained partially blocked at 11.15am for recovery.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The AA Traffic news shows heavy congestion and queuing traffic in the area.