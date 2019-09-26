Leeds resident jailed after making knife threat to man who urinated in his garden

Have your say

AN angry resident who threatened a man with knives after seeing him urinating in his garden has been sent to jail.

Andrew Martin flew into a rage and took at least three knives from his flat to confront the man outside his home in Beeston.

Andrew Martin made knife threat to man after he urinated in garden on Trentham Street, Beeston.

Leeds Crown Court heard Martin and the other man squared up to each other during the incident on August 14 this year.

Robert Galley, prosecuting, said Martin was red in the face, took his shirt off and threw it at the man during the confrontation.

The defendant then went back inside his flat and returned with "multiple knives".

Mr Galley said the longest was a carving knife that was 12 inches long.

Martin was also heard to say: "Who is going to grass me up? I'm going to slice someone open."

Police were called and Martin was arrested.

He told police in interview that he had the knives as he needed to protect his girlfriend.

Martin was released on bail but went on to assault a man in Leeds city centre on August 24.

The court heard the two men were involved in a fight in Trevelyan Square, close to the Marriott Hotel.

A woman tried to intervene but another man stopped her and said: "This is a fair fight."

The pair continued to trade blows until Martin knocked the other man to the ground.

Martin then kicked the man to the head.

The court heard the man may have been unconsciousness at the time he was kicked.

Martin, of Trentham Street, Beeston, pleaded guilty to possession of an offensive weapon in public and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He was jailed for 18 months

Martin has previous convictions for possession of a knife, arson and harassment.

Anthony Sugare, mitigating, said Martin pleaded guilty to the offences at an early stage.

Judge Penelope Belcher said: "He was offering no resistance and you kicked him in the face area.

"It was gratuitous and totally unnecessary violence."