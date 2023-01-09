Pervert William Kellett, 33, was sentenced last week for one count of voyeurism at Leeds’ Magistrates Court after he admitted hiding his mobile phone in a staff toilet while working at Manor Wood Primary School in Moortown. He then viewed a female member of staff remotely on his Apple Watch while working.

The school’s headteacher, Deborah Kenny has now commented, saying: “When the incident occurred, we, at Manor wood Primary School, acted immediately, following our robust safeguarding processes, working with the police and other relevant partners during the investigation. There was never any risk to children.

Police were called to the school after the incident, after he hid his phone in a bin and held it in place using blue tac and masking tape to watch a female member of staff in the toilet cubicle. Enquiries found that Kellett’s phone was connected to his Apple Watch and the function that allows a user to view a mobile phone through the watch was used at the time that the member of staff was in the toilet. Kellett was issued with a two-year community order during which he must complete 43 days worth of rehabilitation activities. He was also placed on the sex offenders register for five years.