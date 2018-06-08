Leeds primary school headteacher in custody charged with child sex offences

The headteacher of a Leeds primary school has been charged with ten sex offences involving a teenage boy under 16.

Robin Scott has also been charged with a further grooming offence involving a young teenage boy.



The Yorkshire Evening Post understands Scott was the headmaster of Woodlesford Primary School at the time of his arrest.

Scott, 53, appeared before Chesterfield Magistrates Court on Tuesday, June 5, to face the charges which are alleged to have been committed in Glossop, Derbyshire.



Scott, of Wycar, Bedale, North Yorkshire, has been charged with ten sex offences involving a teenage boy aged under 16.



The offences are said to have been committed between February 2017 and June 2018.



Scott is also charged with an offence of meeting the same youngster following grooming between January 2017 and June 2018.



The defendant has been accused of initially being in contact with the youngster via social media from when the boy was 13-years-old, according to prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop.



Mrs Allsop added that when matters allegedly became more sexual the youngster was taken by Scott to a Travelodge.



Magistrates committed the case to Derby Crown Court for a further hearing on July 3.

The defendant, who has not formally entered any pleas, was remanded in custody.



A spokesman for Leeds City Council said: “We have been made aware of a criminal investigation by Derbyshire Constabulary into a member of staff from a Leeds school. The investigation relates to activity in Derbyshire. The member of staff has been suspended with immediate effect.



“We are supporting the school and also Derbyshire Constabulary with their investigation. Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation we are unable to comment further at this time.”

A spokesman for Derbyshire Constabulary said: "On Tuesday, June 5, Robin Scott, 53, of Wycar, Bedale in North Yorkshire appeared at Chesterfield Magistrates Court, charged with 11 sexual offences relating to a boy under the age of 16.

"The alleged offences are said to have taken place in Glossop, Derbyshire between February 2017 and June 2018. Scott will next appear at Derby Crown Court on Tuesday, July 3."