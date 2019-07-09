Leeds primary school children use police speed guns to catch drivers

Children from a primary school in Leeds helped catch speeding drivers on Monday.

Children from Morley Victoria Primary School were out with officers this using the speed gun on Monday morning.

Primary school children speedgunning drivers. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

More than one driver was caught driving at more than the speed limit along the road in Morley on which police were running the speeding operation.

Drivers will receive a ticket in the post which has been designed by the pupils themselves as part of a partnership between the school and West Yorkshire Police.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: "Children from Morley Victoria Primary School have been out with officers this morning using the speed gun.

"If you were one of the lucky ones you'll be relieving a speeding ticket through the post which has been designed by the pupils."

A radar speed gun is a device used to measure the speed of moving objects. It is used in law-enforcement to measure the speed of moving vehicles and is often used in professional spectator sport, for things such as the measurement of bowling speeds in cricket, speed of pitched baseballs, athletes and tennis serves.

The gun fires a radar at a target, such as a vehicle, and uses waves to determine the amount of time taken to pass a distance, from which the speed is worked out.

Where do you think police should target next?