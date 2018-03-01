Leeds police want to identify this woman after house burglary in Bramley

Detectives investigating a burglary at a house in Leeds have released CCTV images of a woman they want to identify.

Cash and bankcards were stolen in the incident at a house in Broad Lane, Bramley, on February 17.

A police spokesman said: "The cards were later used in local shops and the woman shown in the images was identified."

Anyone who recognises her or who has any information that could help the investigation is asked to contact PC 1537 Thomas Enevoldsen, of Leeds District Crime Team, via 101 and quote reference 13180080244.

Information can also be passed on to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.