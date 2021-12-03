Leeds police searching for Chapeltown man wanted on recall to prison
Police in Leeds are seeking the public's help as they continue to hunt for a man wanted on recall to prison.
Anthony Edwin Blackman, also known as Richard Gatewood, is wanted for breaching the conditions of his licence following his release from a prison sentence for domestic-related offences.
Officers have been unable to locate the 54-year-old from Chapeltown despite extensive enquiries.
Now they are asking for the public’s help with any sightings or information that could help officers to track him down.
Anyone who has seen him or who has any information is asked to contact Leeds District Integrated Offender Management team via 101 or the force website, quoting reference 13210353126, or the force website.
Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
