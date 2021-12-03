Anthony Edwin Blackman, also known as Richard Gatewood, is wanted for breaching the conditions of his licence following his release from a prison sentence for domestic-related offences.

Officers have been unable to locate the 54-year-old from Chapeltown despite extensive enquiries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anthony Edwin Blackman is wanted by police.

Now they are asking for the public’s help with any sightings or information that could help officers to track him down.

Anyone who has seen him or who has any information is asked to contact Leeds District Integrated Offender Management team via 101 or the force website, quoting reference 13210353126, or the force website.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.