Leeds police officer threw herself in front of stolen car to save 10-year-old boy

An officer who threw her body in front of a stolen car to save a child has been nominated for a national award.

Pc Sanya Shahid demonstrated "outstanding bravery" when she jumped in front of the BMW during a police chase in Leeds city centre, which happened while she was still a student officer.

The fearless officer, who is up for a National Police Bravery Award, was travelling in the passenger seat of a marked police car as it chased the vehicle, which then mounted a pavement in an attempt to escape and trapped the 10-year-old boy against a wall by a shop.

Pc Shahid sprinted from the car to the BMW and jumped in front to prevent the boy from being crushed.

By this point, the offending driver had got out the car and was fleeing on foot, but the car was still moving and Pc Shahid continued to shield the child from further injury.

The boy was taken to hospital with suspected fractures to his leg, while Pc Shahid managed to escape the ordeal with minor injuries. She also stayed behind to support the boy's family.

West Yorkshire Police Federation Chairman Brian Booth said: “We are so incredibly proud of PC Shahid,” said Brian. “He actions demonstrate outstanding bravery. As she says herself ‘you don’t think about it, you just do it.’

“PC Shahid risked her own safety to protect a young boy in grave danger – the stolen car was still moving and who knows what would have unfolded if she had not stepped in.



“PC Shahid was a student officer at the time and with such courage and brilliance she will enjoy a wonderful career. We must even note that she has been commended by the Independent Office for Police Conduct for her actions that day.



“Her nomination is well deserved.”

Pc Shahid previously won an award for her courage in the Leeds District Awards in December last year.

The National Police Bravery Awards will take place next month and honour officers from across the country for performing good deeds and displaying outstanding courage, both on and off duty.