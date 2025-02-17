Jack Fiander: Leeds police join hunt for man wanted in connection with rape and controlling behaviour

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 17th Feb 2025, 18:34 BST

Leeds police have joined the hunt for a man wanted in connection with a rape.

Hertfordshire police are appealing to locate Jack Fiander, 32, who is wanted in connection with several serious offences including rape, controlling/coercive behaviour and harassment.

Police are appealing to locate Jack Fiander, 32. | Herts police/NW
Police are appealing to locate Jack Fiander, 32. | Herts police/NW

He is known to have links to Northolt, Leeds, Berkhamsted, Hemel and Tring.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Have you seen him? Colleagues at Herts Police are appealing for information to help locate Jack Fiander who is wanted n connection with a number of serious offences and has connections to Leeds.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 101 or 999 in an emergency.

