Jack Fiander: Leeds police join hunt for man wanted in connection with rape and controlling behaviour
Hertfordshire police are appealing to locate Jack Fiander, 32, who is wanted in connection with several serious offences including rape, controlling/coercive behaviour and harassment.
He is known to have links to Northolt, Leeds, Berkhamsted, Hemel and Tring.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Have you seen him? Colleagues at Herts Police are appealing for information to help locate Jack Fiander who is wanted n connection with a number of serious offences and has connections to Leeds.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 101 or 999 in an emergency.