Leeds police have joined the hunt for a man wanted in connection with a rape.

Hertfordshire police are appealing to locate Jack Fiander, 32, who is wanted in connection with several serious offences including rape, controlling/coercive behaviour and harassment.

Police are appealing to locate Jack Fiander, 32. | Herts police/NW

He is known to have links to Northolt, Leeds, Berkhamsted, Hemel and Tring.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Have you seen him? Colleagues at Herts Police are appealing for information to help locate Jack Fiander who is wanted n connection with a number of serious offences and has connections to Leeds.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 101 or 999 in an emergency.