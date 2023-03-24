Destiny Amadi was first reported missing from the Middleton area of the city after last being seen at 6pm on Tuesday March 21. In an initial appeal, West Yorkshire Police said they were increasingly concerned about the 14-year-old’s welfare as she had failed to return home.

Destiny is described as a black Caribbean girl who is 5ft 1in tall and has black plaited shoulder-length hair. She was believed to be wearing a black bomber-style jacket, blue jeans and white Nike Air trainers.

They said Destiny is known to frequent Leeds city centre and has connections in the south of the city, Belle Isle in particular. She could possibly be using public transport.

Police have issued a new CCTV image of missing Leeds teenager Destiny Amadi. Picture: West Yorkshire Police

In a new update, officers leading the search have shared a CCTV image showing what she was wearing at the time of the most recent sighting. They said she was last seen at McDonald's in Hunslet on Wednesday March 22.