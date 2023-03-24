News you can trust since 1890
Leeds police issue new CCTV image of missing teenager last seen at Hunslet McDonalds

Police searching for a missing Leeds teenager have issued a CCTV image showing her clothing when she was last spotted.

Georgina Morris
By Georgina Morris
Published 24th Mar 2023, 15:31 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 15:31 GMT

Destiny Amadi was first reported missing from the Middleton area of the city after last being seen at 6pm on Tuesday March 21. In an initial appeal, West Yorkshire Police said they were increasingly concerned about the 14-year-old’s welfare as she had failed to return home.

Destiny is described as a black Caribbean girl who is 5ft 1in tall and has black plaited shoulder-length hair. She was believed to be wearing a black bomber-style jacket, blue jeans and white Nike Air trainers.

They said Destiny is known to frequent Leeds city centre and has connections in the south of the city, Belle Isle in particular. She could possibly be using public transport.

Police have issued a new CCTV image of missing Leeds teenager Destiny Amadi. Picture: West Yorkshire Police
In a new update, officers leading the search have shared a CCTV image showing what she was wearing at the time of the most recent sighting. They said she was last seen at McDonald's in Hunslet on Wednesday March 22.

Anyone who may have seen Destiny or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101, quoting reference 2071 of 21/3. Information can also be passed on using the force’s 101 Live Chat facility.