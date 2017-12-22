Leeds police investigating Pudsey burglary release CCTV image

Police investigating a burglary at a house in Leeds want to identify the two men pictured in this CCTV image.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman today asked anyone who recognises either of the pair to come forward.

He said: "Officers want to speak to them in connection with a burglary at a house on Westdale Road, Pudsey.

"The incident happened at 10.45am on December 13 when suspects entered the property and stole electrical items."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting crime reference 1317058111