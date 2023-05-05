Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds police hunting man wanted for theft and possession of an offensive weapon

Officers in Leeds would like to speak with anyone who has seen or has information about Damien Skellington.

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 5th May 2023, 10:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th May 2023, 10:06 BST

He is wanted after failing to attend court for offences of harassment, theft and possession of an offensive weapon. Extensive queries have been ongoing to locate the 47-year-old who is from Leeds and may be in the Harehills, Gipton or East Leeds area.

Anyone who has seen him is asked to contact Leeds District Police on 101 referencing police crime number 13220347285. Information can also be given online via the West Yorkshire Police 101LiveChat or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.

He is wanted after failing to attend court. Picture: WYPHe is wanted after failing to attend court. Picture: WYP
