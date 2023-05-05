Leeds police hunting man wanted for theft and possession of an offensive weapon
Officers in Leeds would like to speak with anyone who has seen or has information about Damien Skellington.
He is wanted after failing to attend court for offences of harassment, theft and possession of an offensive weapon. Extensive queries have been ongoing to locate the 47-year-old who is from Leeds and may be in the Harehills, Gipton or East Leeds area.
Anyone who has seen him is asked to contact Leeds District Police on 101 referencing police crime number 13220347285. Information can also be given online via the West Yorkshire Police 101LiveChat or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.