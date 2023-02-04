Gill Price, 59, was meeting her husband Gordon outside of The Full Monty Cafe, on Victoria Road, in Morley on Monday to handover her grandson before heading to work when the incident occurred.

As the pair transferred the child car seat from one car to the other, Gill was clipped by a car that went driving by.

Speaking to the YEP, husband Gordon said: “As I was taking my grandson across the road, I noticed a car travelling at high speed and shouted ‘Gill look out’ but it skimmed her back, knocking a toy plane out of my wife's hand – that flew over the car, hitting the path.

Gill Price, 59, was meeting her husband Gordon outside of The Full Monty Cafe. Picture: Google

"She sustained back, neck and kidney impact. Thankfully she wasn’t badly hurt but it was a matter of millimetres and she would have been killed.”

The family are now issuing a public plea for witnesses to aid police in catching the driver responsible.

Gordon said: “She had one of these thick Canadian parkas on, which probably took the brunt of the impact being so padded but it hit her back and knocked her to the floor. I picked her up and helped her round the car to the pavement, she was in pain and obviously quite distressed.

"I had my grandson in my arms and had to take a big step back. A millimetre further out and it definitely would have killed her – it was just going that fast.”

In a statement provided to the YEP, West Yorkshire Police said: "Police were called at about 13.08 on Monday January 30 to a report a woman has been struck by a passing car.

“The incident took place at about 1pm on Victoria Road after the female victim had pulled up outside a café and was outside of her vehicle.

“The driver of the car involved did not stop at the scene, and the woman was not reported to be injured.”