Leeds police chase leads to three arrests after van fails to stop for officers

Police chased down three men who fled on foot after a van failed to stop for officers in Leeds.

The incident happened when neighbourhood police officers on patrol in Armley spotted a van driving around Town Street.

The van failed to stop for officers initially, but then police caught up with the vehicle on Station Road.

Three men in the vehicle made off on foot but were caught after a chase.

Police enquiries are still continuing but the van was found to be on false plates.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: "Neighbourhood officers on Proactive patrol in Armley sighted a vehicle around Town Street that failed to stop for officers.

"The vehicle was stopped by officers Station Road and all three male occupants arrested after a foot chase. Vehicle on false plates, enquiries continuing."