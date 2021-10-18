Officers from the Morley Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) set up mobile cameras on Asquith Avenue on Sunday evening.

Police say four drivers were issued with traffic offence reports for driving over the 30mph speed limit, recording speeds of 47mph, 41mph, 40mph, 43mph.

In a statement issued on social media, officers from the Morley NPT urged drivers to keep their speeds down - particularly in residential areas.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police on Asquith Avenue, Morley (Photo: WYP)

The statement said: "This evening, officers from Morley NPT conducted speed checks on Asquith Avenue.

"The speed limit on this section of road is 30mph.

"Four vehicles were issued with Traffic Offence Reports for driving over the speed limit.

"The speed limits recorded were as follows: 47mph, 41mph, 40mph, 43mph.

"Please keep speeds down, this section of road in particular enters into a residential area."