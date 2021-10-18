Leeds police catch speeding drivers after setting up mobile cameras on Morley street
Police have caught four speeding drivers during a traffic operation in south Leeds.
Officers from the Morley Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) set up mobile cameras on Asquith Avenue on Sunday evening.
Police say four drivers were issued with traffic offence reports for driving over the 30mph speed limit, recording speeds of 47mph, 41mph, 40mph, 43mph.
In a statement issued on social media, officers from the Morley NPT urged drivers to keep their speeds down - particularly in residential areas.
The statement said: "This evening, officers from Morley NPT conducted speed checks on Asquith Avenue.
"The speed limit on this section of road is 30mph.
"Four vehicles were issued with Traffic Offence Reports for driving over the speed limit.
"The speed limits recorded were as follows: 47mph, 41mph, 40mph, 43mph.
"Please keep speeds down, this section of road in particular enters into a residential area."
