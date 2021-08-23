Leeds police catch speeding drivers after setting up cameras in Otley, Yeadon and Guiseley
Police have caught a number of speeding drivers after setting up cameras in north west Leeds.
Officers from the Leeds North West Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) carried out speed-checks in the Outer North West area on Friday.
Mobile speed cameras were set up on several streets including Pool Road, Otley, Netherfield Road, Guiseley and Haw Lane and Cemetery Road in Yeadon.
Officers issued warnings to 17 drivers who were caught exceeding the speed limit.
A vehicle was issued with a fixed penalty notice for blocking a dropped kerb on Old St. Clair Road in Otley.
