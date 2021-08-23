Officers from the Leeds North West Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) carried out speed-checks in the Outer North West area on Friday.

Mobile speed cameras were set up on several streets including Pool Road, Otley, Netherfield Road, Guiseley and Haw Lane and Cemetery Road in Yeadon.

Officers issued warnings to 17 drivers who were caught exceeding the speed limit.

A vehicle was issued with a fixed penalty notice for blocking a dropped kerb on Old St. Clair Road in Otley.

In a statement issued on Facebook, the Leeds North West NPT said: "Officers have been carrying out speed-checks in the Outer North West area.

"Locations visited included Pool Road (Otley) Netherfield Road (Guiseley) Haw Lane & Cemetery Road (Yeadon).

"17 Drivers were seen driving over the speed limit & will be issued with warnings. A further vehicle was issued with a fixed penalty notice for blocking a dropped kerb on Old St. Clair Road (Otley)."