In a statement posted on Facebook today (January 24), police confirmed various tickets, notices and forms were issued. Three advice notices were issued for illegal number plates, meanwhile one vehicle was seized for the driver being disqualified, without insurance and trying to pass false details. Police also gave out prohibition notices for faulty lights and handbrake, and dangerous load.

Two tickets were given out for illegal number plates and tickets were also issued for instances of use of handheld device whilst driving, an illegal tyre, an insecure load and not having an MOT. A vehicle defect rectification form was given out for a handbrake issue and two notices for not having a trade licence were issued. One person purchased a waste trade licence after being stopped and three notices to produce a waste trade licence within seven days or face a £300 fine were handed out. West Yorkshire Police – Leeds North West said: Road Safety is something that we take seriously in north west Leeds, in line with our community-led priorities set within PACT Meetings.”