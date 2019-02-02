Leeds police called to flock of sheep in Whinmoor garden

Police in Leeds had an unusual callout this morning - responding to a home which had been invaded by a flock of sheep.

The garden of a home in Whinmoor, was packed out with sheep this morning, causing the alarmed owners to call the police.

Officers from Garforth then showed up to conduct their best shepherd impression.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: "Imagine waking up to these in your garden, someone in Whinmoor did. A call came into the Police to say someone was looking sheepish in their garden.

"We don’t just catch the bad guys and help vulnerable people/victims, we also help animals get back to where they should be.

"You don't get this in a normal job

"Have a good and safe weekend. Many thanks from you local police team at Garforth"

Last week, police reported that a Leeds farm owner shot a dog for worrying sheep on his farm.