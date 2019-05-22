Leeds pervert confessed to woman on dating website that he was 'interested in paedophilia'

Have your say

A sex offender was caught with indecent images on his phone after he told a woman on a dating website that he was 'interested in paedophilia'.

Police went to Jamie Pemberton's home after being contacted by the woman who was horrified by his online confession.

Officers discovered four illegal images of children on two mobile phones.

Leeds Crown Court heard Pemberton was sent to prison in 2014 for 12 months after being convicted of offences of making and distributing indecent images of children.

His latest offence was committed in 2017 when he made contact with a woman through an adult dating website.

Pemberton told the woman during an online conversation that he had a "specific interest in paedophilia" and asked if it was a "perversion" she wished to share with him.

The illegal images were found when police went to his home.

Pemberton, of Torre Gardens, Burmantofts, pleaded guilty one offence of making indecent images of a child.

The 31-year-old was interviewed by a probation officer after being convicted.

He claimed he had no sexual interest in children and that the images had been put on his phone by mistake.

Jane Cooper, mitigating, said Pemberton had contacted the woman through an adult dating site and there was no suggestion that he believed he was contacting anyone aged under 16.

Recorder Anthony Hawks told Pemberton: "The most worrying feature is that you persistently told the author of the report that you had no interest in looking at indecent images of children when you patently do.

"Left to my own devices I would send you to prison for a considerable period of time but I am bound by the sentencing guidelines."

Recorder Hawks said the maximum period that can be imposed for the offence was six months.

He added: "You would have to be given credit for pleading guilty.

"If I wanted to send you to prison it would simply be for a matter of weeks.

"It seems to me to be a waste of time - as much as people would want me to send you to prison."

Pemberton was made the subject of 12 month community order, during which he must take part in a 25-day rehabilitation programme.

Describing the programme to Pemberton, Recorder Hawks said: "You are going to have to have some uncomfortable conversions about your sexual interests.

"They will be uncomfortable conversations and they are designed to be uncomfortable conversations."