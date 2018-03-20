Leeds pensioner taken to hospital after masked robbers burst into house in Roundhay

A pensioner has been taken to hospital after a group of masked men, possibly armed with a knife, force their way into a house in Leeds.

Police received a report of a robbery at the house in Norton Road, Roundhay, at 2.41pm today.

Read more: Police and paramedics called to home in Roundhay after four masked robbers force entry



A group of masked men, possibly armed with a knife, forced their way into the address and assaulted a woman in her 70s.

She has been taken to hospital for treatment but her injuries are not believed to be serious or life threatening.

Also in crime: Leeds drug dealer had deadly firearms hidden in carrier bag behind wardrobe



Detective Inspector Al Burns, of Leeds District Crime Team, said: “Officers are currently at the scene and our investigation is in its very early stages.

“We are still confirming details of exactly what has taken place but we would like to hear from anyone who has witnessed the incident or who has seen this group of men acting suspiciously in the area.

“We believe the men have left the scene in a vehicle and we are keen to hear from anyone who has seen that or who has any information that could assist the investigation.”

Also in crime: Man's jaw broken outside Call Lane bar in Leeds



Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District Crime Team via 101 quoting log number 987 of March 20.