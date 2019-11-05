Leeds pedestrian dies in hospital after M621 crash

The M621.

John Rangeley, 47, was taken to Leeds General Infirmary in a critical condition but was pronounced dead on Tuesday afternoon.

Mr Rangeley was hit by an articulated lorry near to junction three at 5.02am on Monday.

The incident is being investigated by West Yorkshire Police's Major Collision Enquiry Team (MCET) and officers are appealing for anyone who saw the incident or the circumstances leading up to it to contact them.

They are particularly keen to hear from anyone with relevant dash-cam footage.

