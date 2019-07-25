Leeds paedophile brought to justice 30 years after raping schoolgirl

A paedophile has been brought to justice more than three decades after raping and sexually abusing a schoolgirl.

Malcolm Church was given an extended prison sentence of more than 13 years over the offences against the victim during the mid 1980s.

Leeds Crown Court heard how the abuse led to the victim suffering a lifetime of anxiety and mental health problems.

David Bradshaw, prosecuting, told the court how Church, now aged 69, groomed the youngster before preying upon her.

The abuse took place on multiple occasions when the victim was aged between 12 and 14.

On some occasions Church threatened the girl with violence if she did not comply with his sexual demands.

The court heard how the victim went on the suffer mental health problems and issues with drink and drugs as a result of the abuse.

Church, of Coronation Avenue, Kippax, pleaded guilty to two offences of rape and two of indecency with a child.

Mark McKone, mitigating, said Church accepted that he may now die in custody.

He asked that Chruch be given credit for pleading guilty to the offences.

Mr McKone said: "Most people in his position would deny the offences in the hope of getting away with them because of his age and the very real uncertainty as to whether he will live long enough to complete this sentence."

Church was told he must serve a custodial term of 12 years and nine months, of which he must serve two-thirds in prison, followed by a further year on licence.

Judge Simon Phillips, QC, told Church: "It is no exaggeration to say you have ruined her life and prospects of living a contented existence.

"She has been unable to cope or shake off the depression and anxiety and health problems that this abuse has generated.

"She has described how she fears for the future if you are at liberty."

Church was told he must go on the sex offender register for life.