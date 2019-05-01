Leeds murder victim Sarah Howard suffered blunt force head injuries, inquest opening told

Have your say

Armley murder victim Sarah Howard had suffered head injuries and had an electric cord around her neck, an inquest opening heard.

40-year-old Sarah Howard - also known as Sarah Henshaw - was found dead at her flat in the Redcourt apartments building on Athlone Grove at Armley after police were called to the property just after 9.20am on Tuesday February 12.

Area coroner Jonathan Leach told an inquest opening on Wednesday (May 1) at Wakefield Coroner's Court: "As a result of concerns raised police attended at the address to find the deceased unresponsive with paramedics in attendance.

"She had noticeable head injuries and an electric cord around her neck. "

Mr Leach said Home Office pathologist Dr Matthew Lyall conducted a post mortem and gave his provisional view of cause of death as blunt force head trauma and neck compression.

The inquest opening heard Dr Lyall said results of toxicology tests are pending.

Mr Leach adjourned the inquest to a date to be fixed pending the outcome of police enquiries.

West Yorkshire Police said a man remains under arrest in hospital on suspicion of murder in connection with Ms Howard's death.

He is being treated in hospital for injuries sustained in a fall from a footbridge over the A64 near to Quarry House shortly after 10am on the morning of Ms Howard's death.

YEP readers paid tribute to Ms Howard following the tragedy

Chloe Johnson said: "RIP beautiful. You will be missed deeply by our friends and family."

Sharon Obodo said: "RIP handsome lady. Thoughts are with your family at this sad time."

Kaz Harrison said: "RIP poor woman. Thoughts are with your family and friends. So sad."

Yasmeen Ghafoor said: "So sad. She was a lovely woman, always laughing. Going to miss her. RIP"