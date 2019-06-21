Leeds millionaire Terry George appeals for public help after theft in broad-daylight caught on CCTV

Leeds millionaire Terry George has made an appeal for the public's help after catching a shocking theft on CCTV.

In the shocking footage filmed at The Bells Luxury Serviced Apartments in Leeds, a man can be seen hovering over an unmanned desk.

CCTV of the incident.

Seconds later, he unplugs a laptop and iPhone before running away.

Mr George posted the footage of the incident from Thursday June 20 on Facebook as part of the appeal with the caption: "Can you identify this thief from today 15:17 Leeds. We want our laptop and iPhone back."