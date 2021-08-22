Leeds man to appear in court charged with the murder of his wife
A man is due to appear in court charged with the murder of his wife.
Sunday, 22nd August 2021, 7:25 am
Updated
Sunday, 22nd August 2021, 8:02 am
Mark Barrott, 54, from Leeds, was detained by police in Scotland in the early hours of Thursday.
He will appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on Monday.
Barrott is charged with the murder of Eileen Barrott, 50, who was found dead at the couple’s home in Naburn Fold, Whinmoor, Leeds, on August 15.
Neighbours of the couple said they had lived in their terraced house for about 20 years and have two grown-up children, a son and a daughter.