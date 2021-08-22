Leeds man to appear in court charged with the murder of his wife

Eileen Barrott

Mark Barrott, 54, from Leeds, was detained by police in Scotland in the early hours of Thursday.

He will appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on Monday.

Barrott is charged with the murder of Eileen Barrott, 50, who was found dead at the couple’s home in Naburn Fold, Whinmoor, Leeds, on August 15.